Mario Petruccelli Obituary
Mario C. Petruccelli
Mario Carmen Petruccelli, age 93, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bridgeport, CT on July 16, 1926, he was a son of the late Clodoamiro and Lucy Riccio Petruccelli. Mr. Petruccelli obtained his MBA from the University of Bridgeport before his long career as the Vice President and Controller for Metropolitan Truck Company before his retirement with many years of dedicated service. He had also worked at Arctic Sport Shop, where he built many lasting friendships. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his loving children, Claude Petruccelli and his wife Susan of TN, Christopher Petruccelli of Stratford, Craig Petruccelli and his wife Juliann of Milford, ten cherished grandchildren, Mario, April, Boomer, Rocky, Jared, Christopher, Jessie, Danielle, Ashley and C.J., four adored great-grandchildren, Leo, Henry, Benjamin and Calvin, sons-in-law, Kenneth Fiordelisi of RI and Gary Guiser of Norwalk, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife Loretta, he was also predeceased by his daughters Lori Petruccelli, Clelia Fiordelisi and Carrie Levitt, his brothers, Emanuel (Bucky), Charles and Remo Petruccelli and his sisters, Grace Fazio and Romana Petruccelli.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019
