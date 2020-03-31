|
Marion Baldwin
Marion (Swearingen) Baldwin passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 24, 2020. She was 88 years old. Born in San Francisco on October 4, 1931 to Marion and John "Bart" Swearingen, she was known to all as Mimi. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond E. Baldwin, Jr. and an infant son, John Andrew Baldwin.
The Swearingen Family moved to West Hartford, Connecticut in 1940; where Mimi attended The Oxford School and she made lifelong friends. She also attended Pine Manor Junior College and the Hartford Secretarial School. Mimi worked as a secretary at the Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company until 1956.
In the Fall of 1953 she met the very animated, young attorney, Raymond Baldwin, after a Yale football game, an arrangement made by his brother Tyler. They were married in West Hartford on September 8th, 1956 and married for 49 years up until Ray's passing in 2006.
Ray and Mimi moved to Bridgeport, and later settled in Fairfield, where they raised their five children. They were founding members of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church on Greenfield Hill. Mimi led an active life, caring for their five children, as she was a volunteer in the Fairfield school system. She also volunteered with the Junior League and the Rehab Center of Bridgeport. Her love of baking was known to many. From her famous cookies to her rum cakes, Mimi's love for everyone shone through. They joined the Fairfield Beach Club and Brooklawn Country Club, enjoying tennis, golf, bowling and social gatherings with their friends. In 1983 Mimi started what would be a very successful 40 year career as a real estate broker.
Mimi was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Brownlee; Ray's brothers Lucian, and Tyler, as well as Lucian's sons Ray "Skip" Baldwin and Jonathan Tyler "Ty" Baldwin.
She leaves behind her loving family, including her children and their spouses, Raymond E. Baldwin, III of Milford, Peter Swearingen Baldwin and Christine Baldwin of Exeter, NH, James Tyler Baldwin and Louise Baldwin of Fairfield, Kathryn Baldwin McConnell and Cary McConnell of Reading, MA and William Carlsen Baldwin of New York City (and the world), two sisters-in-law, Frannie Baldwin of Fairfield and Elizabeth Baldwin of Avon, her grandchildren Ali, Cory, Calvin, Alex, Nick, Andrew, Grace, James, Charlie, Estelle, and Annie, and two great-grandchildren, Aubry and Van.
Services will be private at this time. A public memorial for Mimi will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 4670 Congress Street, Fairfield, CT 06824 or The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 1, 2020