Marion Virginia Hansen Brown
Marion Virginia Hansen Brown, age 79, of Fairfield, Connecticut, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, December 9, 2019, in Vero Beach, Florida. She was the beloved wife of Clinton Edward Brown whom she married on March 10, 1982. She was born in Norwalk, Connecticut on July 7, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Lucille Valiante and her late grandparents, Salvatore and Vitamarie Valiante.
Marion was an active member of Black Rock Congregational Church in Fairfield, Connecticut. She was involved in various groups including, divorce recovery workshop, women's bible studies, and pioneer girls with her dear friend Eleanor Schurman. She enjoyed her life in Fairfield by spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and friends.
Marion owned her own hair design studio in Fairfield and she worked at 3030 Park Avenue in Bridgeport as a hairdresser. During her early years she was involved in politics and was a part of the Fairfield Republican Women's club, the Greenfield Hill Grange, and was also an integral part of the establishment of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in 1965. Marion also on the radio singing commercial jingles. She and her husband were caretakers of an Estate in Darien, Connecticut for several years. Marion had the gift of hospitality and expressed her love through cooking. She was an advocate and caregiver for her beloved grandparents, Salvatore and Vitamarie. She was a loyal New York Yankees fan. She was an advocate for women and supported a number of causes. Marion was a prayer warrior and a faithful Godly woman who shared the gospel with everyone she met. She enhanced the lives of all she came in contact with.
In addition to her husband, Marion is survived by her sister Lucille Currier, her late husband, Richard, her brothers John and Michael Valiante and his wife Janice, and predeceased by her brother Salvatore. Marion is also survived by her two sons, daughter, and their spouses, Anthony Hansen and beloved Candice Johnson, Christian Hansen and his wife Rosemary, daughter, Maren Hansen-Gulick, and stepchildren, Michael Brown and his wife Roxanne, and Kathryn Brown.
She was a loving grandmother to her eight grandchildren, Sarah Mercado and husband Joseph, Rebecca Faust and husband Kyle, Jacqueline Runk and husband Jesse, Emma Gulick, Ryan Gulick, Matthew Gulick, Hannah Brown, Owen Brown, and one great-grandchild, Chase Faust. She will also leave many family members and friends that will sadly miss her.
Friends may greet the family on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford. Interment will follow in Middle Patent Rural Cemetery, Bedford, NY. A "Celebration of Life" for Marion will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Black Rock Congregational Church, 3685 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALZHEIMER & PARKINSON ASSOCIATION OF INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, INC., 2300 5TH AVE., SUITE 150, VERO BEACH, FL 32960.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 13, 2019