Marion Jane Clancy
Marion Jane Clancy, 81, Stratford, Connecticut
"We are such stuff as dreams are made on, and our little life is rounded with a sleep." -The Tempest
Mrs. Marion Jane Clancy peacefully entered eternal rest, on 8 March 2020 with her beloved husband and best friend of 52 years, Thomas E. Clancy by her side.
Jane, as she preferred to be known, was born September 11, 1938, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Thomas A. Killoran and Marion (Burstein) Payne. A 1957 graduate of Harding High School, Jane first worked as the Executive Secretary to the President, Schick Razor in Milford, a job she left to become an Executive Secretary at Norden Defense Systems in Norwalk. Though she loved the challenge of working there, her first love was family and she set aside her career to raise her sons. Once her youngest reached his teens, she returned to it, retiring in 1998 after dedicating many years service to Warnaco and Warner Apparel in Bridgeport, where she worked as an administrative team member in their corporate tax office.
A selfless, devoted wife and mother, Jane's days were filled from sunrise to long after sunset caring for her greatest love, her family. In between, she also managed to find time to stay fit swimming. She was an avid reader who could often be found in the Stratford Library with her children. Fond of the arts, she possessed a love of theatre, travel, and music. She and Tom were season ticket holders at Yale Repertory Theater for many years and she rarely missed a play at the American Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, CT. Her musical tastes ran from Miles Davis and BB King to Cat Stevens. She loved Irish folk music. Jane travelled frequently with the whole family during summers to the Catskill Mountains in New York, Europe and Northern Africa. Her most memorable of these adventures was a trans-Atlantic crossing on the Queen Elizabeth II and visit to family in Ireland and the United Kingdom. She was a longtime member of the Gaelic-American Club in Fairfield, CT.
Jane will also be remembered for the remarkable courage she displayed during her struggle with cancer over the past two years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Liam Clancy, who resides overseas; his children, Thomas and Aiden Hong-Clancy, of Burke, VA and her son, Timothy Clancy, of Stratford, CT, as well as by her sisters Carolyn Baur, of Haddonfield, NJ and Nancy Whitmore, of Stratford, CT. She was predeceased by her sister Barbara Oravez of Newtown, CT and is also aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to current public health conditions, services held Thursday, May 14, 2020 are private. A memorial service for family and friends will be held and announced at a later date. Dennis & D'Arcy Abriola & Keleman Funeral Home in Stratford is handling these arrangements with interment at St. John's Cemetery, also in Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 14, 2020.