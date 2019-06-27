|
|
Marion E. Harrison
Marion E. Harrison, age 85, of Milford, beloved wife of Leonard Harrison for over 50 years, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Marion was born in Bridgeport on August 25, 1933 to the late George and Ida Shegg Dewey. She worked as a Nurses Aid for New England Home Care Plus of Milford for many years. Survivors include her children: Kevin Harrison of Stratford and Kerri Ann Harrison of Milford and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Robert Harrison and brother, Robert Dewey. Family and Friends may call on Tuesday, July 2nd from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Milford. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 28, 2019