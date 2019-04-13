|
Marion Kallborn
Kallborn- Marion Kallborn, age 91, passed away on April 12, 2019 in her home. Marion was predeceased by her husband Theodore Kallborn. Marion was an avid reader and loved to garden, often supplying her neighbors with her tomatoes and vegetables. She is survived by a son Donald Kallborn and his wife Barbara a daughter Elizabeth Francoletti and her husband Jeffrey of Florida. Six grandchildren, Jeffrey Kallborn, Stacey Wahlberg, Jeffrey Francoletti, Craig Francoletti and Jordan Mulvaney. Four great-grandchildren; Jay Michael, Savannah, Bella and Mia. Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 13, 2019