Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Kallborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Kallborn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marion Kallborn Obituary
Marion Kallborn
Kallborn- Marion Kallborn, age 91, passed away on April 12, 2019 in her home. Marion was predeceased by her husband Theodore Kallborn. Marion was an avid reader and loved to garden, often supplying her neighbors with her tomatoes and vegetables. She is survived by a son Donald Kallborn and his wife Barbara a daughter Elizabeth Francoletti and her husband Jeffrey of Florida. Six grandchildren, Jeffrey Kallborn, Stacey Wahlberg, Jeffrey Francoletti, Craig Francoletti and Jordan Mulvaney. Four great-grandchildren; Jay Michael, Savannah, Bella and Mia. Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larson Funeral Home Inc
Download Now