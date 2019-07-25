Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Services
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of the Assumption
Marion Neville McGowan


1920 - 2019
Marion Neville McGowan
Mrs. Marion Neville McGowan, 99, of Ansonia entered into eternal rest on Sunday July 21 in the Shady Knoll Rehab Center. She is the widow of Thomas D. Neville and William McGowan. Born in Ansonia on May 10, 1920 daughter of the late Richard and Marion (Sullivan) Warren. A communicant of the Church of the Assumption, Graduate of the Ansonia High School class of 1938, loved her trips to Cape Cod, was a avid knitter and retired as office manager for the Weihmann Bros. Manufacturing Co. Survivors are daughter Maureen (Dr. Kenneth) Schwartz of Milford sons William (Madlyn) McGowan of Seymour and Brian (Darlene) McGowan of Seymour; five grandchildren Dr. Audrey (Dr. Ramin) Tolouian Jessica (Ben) Case Tam ( Charles) Rowe Erin McGowan and Meghan McGowan; six great-grandchildren Cooper, Kiely, Sullivan, Kenzie, Billy, and Ryan. She was predeceased by her sister Virginia Collins and brother Richard Warren. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 29, from 4-7 p.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia on Tuesday her funeral will leave at 9:00 to the Church of the Assumption for a mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Assumption School in care of the Funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 27, 2019
