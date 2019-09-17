|
Marion Perillo
Marion Perillo, age 99, a lifelong shelton resident peacefully entered into rest on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Griffin Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Perillo. She was born in Derby on June 27, 1920 the daughter of the late Salvatore and Rose (Ragozzine) Papale. Marion worked as a bank teller at Shelton Savings & Loans for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed art and painting. She is survived by her sons Joseph Perillo, Jr. and Frank Perillo, her grandson Jason Perillo and his wife Becky, her great-granddaughter Lydia Perillo. She was predeceased by her brothers Frank and Pat Papale, and her sister Madeline Sylvester. On Friday, September 20, friends are invited to attend Marion's graveside service at 1 p.m. in the Riverside Cemetery, Shelton. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 18, 2019