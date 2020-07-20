Marion Queripel

Marion T. Queripel
Marion Thomas Queripel, age 93, of Fairfield, the loving wife of the late Austin E. Queripel, passed away peacefully in St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born in New Rochelle, NY to the late Patrick and Mary McHale Thomas, her family moved to Fairfield and she attended and graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School as part of the class of 1945. She married Austin in 1951 and enjoyed 38 years of a happy marriage with him until his death in 1988.
She worked in the accounting department of McKesson Laboratories for over 44 years prior to her retirement.
She was known to all for her kind and giving spirit. Marion had a sense of adventure and loved to travel, visit with friends and was a socially active member of her community. Her humor and good nature will not be forgotten.
Marion was a longtime and active member of the Gaelic American Club enjoying many activities but especially loved the Irish music and being a member of the Glee Club. Marion was also a longtime member of the St. Thomas Ladies Guild and volunteered with the American Red Cross and Grasmere Eldercare Center.
Marion is survived by her brother, Robert Thomas and his wife, Barbara of Fairfield and her two sisters, Catherine Egan of Newtown and Eileen Thomas of Fairfield; her sister-in-law, Adele Thomas of Fairfield; her wonderful, longtime friend, Patrick Kennedy of Shelton as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers, Packy Thomas and Jack Thomas; her sister-in-law, Adele Thomas; her brother-in-law, Thomas Egan and, her nieces, Michelle Thomas, Patricia Thomas and Maureen Egan.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St.Thomas Aquinas Church. Interment will be private. Due to the state guidelines, a walk thru visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the Shaughnessy Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield. Visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing as they walk thru the building to pay their respects and exit to insure all guests can come through the building. A maximum of 25 people may be in the building at any one time.
Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org
). To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com
.