Marion Rose Gumpper
Marion Rose Gumpper, age 98, died peacefully on May 15, 2020 of natural causes. She had been married for 69 years to William P. Gumpper (Bill) who predeceased her in 2013.
Marion is survived by her daughter, Mary Lou Dogoloff and her husband Lee, of Naples, Florida; her son William (Buddy) and his wife Mary, of Fairfield; her son Kevin and his wife Marianne, of Fairfield; and her daughter Denise, of Waitsfield Vermont; by her grandchildren: Kathy Dogoloff, Kaitlyn Winterbottom, Alison Flume, James Gumpper, Kelly Mink, Julia Mix, Margaret McLaughlin, and Clare McLaughlin; and by four great- granddaughters and a great-grandson. She was the daughter of the late James and Marie (Barton) Rush of Waterbury. Her brother Jack and his wife Jean, of Charlestown, Rhode Island survive her. She was predeceased by her sister Betty and her brothers James, Tom and Dennis. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews and their children.
A proud graduate of St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing, Marion worked for many years at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport. She excelled as a caregiver throughout her long life, serving as a Hospice volunteer and participating in the wave of efforts to vaccinate the residents of Fairfield during the polio epidemic.
Marion also was an active member of the Southport Women's Club and the AARP, and, when her sons were younger, served as a Cub Scout Den Mother. She was a member of the Patterson Club for more than 30 years where she was an enthusiastic golfer and bowler.
Marion was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, who will be remembered fondly by all who knew her. Her family is deeply grateful to the nursing staff at Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center for their kind and loving care.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a future date. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Fairfield Citizen & Connecticut Post on May 18, 2020.