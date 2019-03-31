Marion Sega

Marion Sega, age 86 of the Huntington Section of Shelton entered into rest on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born on April 7, 1932 in New Milford to Clara Davin Sprague and Julius Davin. She is survived by her loving husband Elmer Herbert Sega married for 71 years and her four children, Malvina Stanton, Gary Sega, TIm Sega, and Amy Grinnell. She is also survived by five grandchildren Erin Stanton, Brian Sega, Kelly Massotti, Bobby Henry and William Grinnell. Marion was also a great grandmother to Chase Ouellette, Aidan Massotti, Finn Massotti, Bennett Massotti, and Hudson Sega. She attended New Milford High School and received her Child Development Associate's at Housatonic Community College in early Childhood Education. She was a teacher for many years at Busy Bee Daycare in Shelton. An avid member at St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she served as a Junior Warden on the Vestry, volunteered at Griffin Hospital, Girl Scout Adult Organizer, Girl Scout Leader and Den Mother,member of Palm Rebecca Lodge 43 and Connecticut Antique Machinery, Model T Ford Club of America, Crakin Yanks and Connecticut Yankee Steam and Gas engine Club.

Friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Sunday March 31, 2019 (TODAY) at 4:00 p.m. in St. Paul Episcopal Church's Chapel 25 Church Street in the Huntington Center Section of Shelton, CT 06484. Her burial will be Monday April 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Lawn Cemetery 24 Lane Street Shelton. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Paul's at the above address. Offer online condolences to her family at www.riverviewfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary