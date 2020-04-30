Marion M. Thornton
Dec 18, 1947 - April 26, 2020Marion M. Thornton, age 70, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT. For more information visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Dec 18, 1947 - April 26, 2020Marion M. Thornton, age 70, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT. For more information visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2020.