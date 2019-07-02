Marion B. Tweedie

Marion B. Tweedie, age 85, of Milford passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Milford Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on November 15, 1933 in Stratford to the late Otto and Irene Hakett Hiitt. An active member of the community, she was a member of the Women's Fellowship of the First United Church of Christ, Congregational and the Red Hats of Milford. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived by her sons James Tweedie (Kathleen Smith) of Milford and William Tweedie (Donna Marie) of Houston, TX, seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband Dana B. Tweedie, son Dana M. Tweedie, and sisters Valarie George and Jeannette Prue. Calling hours are Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the First United Church of Christ, Congregational, 34 West Main St., Milford at 12pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the . To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejmsithandson.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 3, 2019