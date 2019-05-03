Marisa Jane Pereiro

Marisa Jane Venditti Pereiro, age 61, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Gary Pereiro, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Bridgeport on December 20, 1957, she was a daughter of Teresa Zeppieri Venditti of Trumbull and the late Carlo Venditti. She was a loving and caring mother and daughter who enjoyed spending time with her family. The memories created and unconditional love she provided will always live on in their hearts. She will be deeply missed. In addition to her mother Teresa, survivors include two loving sons, Anthony Pereiro of Japan and Gary Pereiro of Trumbull, a brother, Patrick Venditti of Bridgeport, brother-in-law, Michael Pereiro and his wife Jenny of Shelton as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. in Christ the King Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum at Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com