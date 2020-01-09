Connecticut Post Obituaries
Marjorie H. Bolack, age 92, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late George Bolack, passed away on January 7, 2020 in Bishop Wicke Health Center, Shelton. Marjorie was born in Medford Township, New Jersey on July 23, 1927 to the late Joseph and Mary (Carmela) Evans and has been a longtime area resident. She was retired from City Trust Bank in Bridgeport and had previously worked for General Electric and Dictaphone. Marjorie was a member of VFW Post 9460 Women's Auxiliary. The Bolack family would like to thank the staff of Bishop Wicke Health Center for their kind and loving care. Survivors include her devoted son, George Bolack and his wife Rita, son-in-law, Thomas Sulier all of Stratford, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Marjorie was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Susan Sulier, cherished grandson, Thomas Sulier, and several brothers and sisters. Friends may visit with her family on Saturday, January 11th from 10 -11 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford. A prayer service will take place at 11 a.m. with interment to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 10, 2020
