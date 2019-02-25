Marjorie Kowtko

Marjorie (Nevilles) Kowtko, age 97, of Southbury, passed away February 21, 2019 at River Glen Health Care Center. She was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Thomas and Catherine Nevilles. She graduated Bassick High School, 1939, and attended Booth & Bayliss Business School. She moved to Prospect, where she was an active member of the senior center, and spent most winters in Florida. Her pastimes included spending time with her family, reading and bird-watching. She was predeceased by her husband Nicholas Kowtko, her aunt Mary Renehan and her sister Catherine Shannon. Survivors include four children Catherine (Colin) Cody of Easton, William (Christine) Kowtko of FL, Thomas (Karen) Kowtko, whom she lived with, and Ann (Scott) Lapke all of Southbury; seven grandchildren Megan Cody, Matthew (Susana) Kowtko, SSgt. Andrew (GySgt. Ashley) Kowtko, Lauren Kowtko, Ryan Kowtko, Jillian Lapke and Derek Lapke; two great-grandchildren Brantley Kowtko and Ethan Kowtko; and her niece Mary Catherine Shannon. Her funeral service will take place on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Norma Pfriem Breast Center, Bridgeport Hospital, 267 Grant Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com