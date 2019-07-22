Connecticut Post Obituaries
Marjorie Rubenstein Obituary
Marjorie Rubenstein
Marjorie Albert Rubenstein, age 94 of Bridgeport, Connecticut passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Griffin Hospital in Derby, Connecticut. Marjorie, born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, was a daughter of the late Nathan Albert and Lillian Albert.
She graduated from Bassick High School in 1942, worked as a secretary, bookkeeper and homemaker. She was a member of B'nai B'rith Women and Congregation Rodeph Sholom Synagogue. She was an avid bowler, golfer and player of mahjong and bridge, and was a talented knitter and crocheter.
Marjorie, wife of the late Max Rubenstein, is survived by her two sons Allan Rubenstein (Carolyn Kone) of New Haven, Connecticut and Howard Rubenstein (Janet) of Needham, Massachusetts and grandchildren Benjamin Rubenstein (Sara Huitt) and Rebecca Rubenstein and great-granddaughter Willa Rose Rubenstein; brother Leonard Albert and sister-in-law Barbara Albert, and by her many nieces and nephews, Joan Davis, Deborah Cohen, Beth Barnes, Pamela Bingman, Stephen Albert, Keith Rubenstein and Cheryl Cohen. She was predeceased by her brother Martin Albert, sister-in-law Paula Albert and nephew Michael Albert.
Services will take place on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield, with interment following at Loyalty Cemetery, 172 Burroughs Road, Fairfield Connecticut. Shiva will be observed at the home of Allan Rubenstein and Carolyn Kone at 131 West Park Avenue, New Haven, Connecticut following interment on Thursday from 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and between 6 and 9 p.m.; Friday between 4 and 7 p.m.; and Saturday between 6 and 9 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Towers at 18 Towers Lane, New Haven, Connecticut 06519; , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, .
Published in Connecticut Post from July 23 to July 24, 2019
