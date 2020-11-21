1/1
Marjorie Shapleigh
Marjorie Swanson
Shapleigh
Marjorie Swanson Shapleigh of Stratford, CT. Widow of David M. Shapleigh, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in her residence. Born in Bridgeport on January 7, 1923 to Siegfrid and Albena Swanson. She was retired from Dresser Industries, and was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church in Bridgeport, CT and descendant of charter member. She is survived by one brother, Leonard L. Rhoades of CA, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Robert E. Swanson, Arthur J. Swanson of Lake Wales, FL, Harry N. Swanson, of Monroe, CT and one sister, Irene Swanson Pettinelli. Due COVID 19 pandemic restrictions, all services will be private in Lawncroft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations in her memory to Salem Lutheran Church, 3160 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06606. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
