Marjorie Swanson
Shapleigh
Marjorie Swanson Shapleigh of Stratford, CT. Widow of David M. Shapleigh, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in her residence. Born in Bridgeport on January 7, 1923 to Siegfrid and Albena Swanson. She was retired from Dresser Industries, and was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church in Bridgeport, CT and descendant of charter member. She is survived by one brother, Leonard L. Rhoades of CA, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Robert E. Swanson, Arthur J. Swanson of Lake Wales, FL, Harry N. Swanson, of Monroe, CT and one sister, Irene Swanson Pettinelli. Due COVID 19 pandemic restrictions, all services will be private in Lawncroft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations in her memory to Salem Lutheran Church, 3160 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06606.