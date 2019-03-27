Marjorie Stevens

Marjorie A. Stevens, age 86, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Joseph Stevens, entered into eternal life on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born in Bridgeport to the late Henry and Edith Bragaw Zinn, Marge had worked as an insurance executive for John Hancock, George Boland & Sons, and Damman/Webster Insurance. She was a member of the Parents Club at St. Ann's School and a Committee Chairman for the Central High School Reunion, where she graduated in 1950. Marge took great pleasure in reading, knitting, walking, and gardening, especially working in her yard with her flowers. Everyone who met Marge loved her and she loved spending time with her friends. Marge's greatest joy in life was her family and grandchildren. She was present at every sporting event and attended all school events for her grandchildren. In addition to her loving husband, Joseph, Marge's memory will be lovingly remembered by her children, Ken Stevens, of Florida, Teale Stevens and her husband Chris Rode, of Southport, Deb Kowalsky and her husband, Beau, of Westport, Laura Stevens, of Shelton, and Jean Labate, and her husband, Richard, of Trumbull; her adored grandchildren, Michael, Steven, Kaela, Kendall, Michael, and Joseph; a brother, Carl Zinn, and his wife, Cathy, of Florida; and a sister, Emma Britland, and her husband, Sonny, of Arkansas. In addition to her parents, Henry and Edith, Marge was predeceased by a sister, Eddie Mae Zinn, and a brother, Robert Zinn. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. All other services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or .