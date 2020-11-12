Marjorie Ellen Welch

Marjorie Ellen Welch, a 67 year old Ansonia resident, died peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital on Friday, November 6, 2020. Marge is survived by her sister, Barbara Wyslick, her nephew William Wyslick (Susan) of Portland, CT, her niece Jennifer Wyslick (Dawn) of New Milford, CT, her great-niece and Goddaughter, Morgan Wyslick, and two great-nephews, Matthew and Tyler Wyslick. She was predeceased by her parents, Burton and Regina (Wilkinson) Welch and her brother-in-law Stanley Wyslick.

Marge was born on August 8, 1953 in Derby, CT. She graduated from Ansonia High School in 1971. Most of her career was spent in the banking industry, starting with the Savings Bank of Ansonia.

Marge's greatest joys in her life were her nephews and nieces. She always treated them as her own and showered them with unconditional love. She loved spending time at her home in Florida with her cousin Lee Schroeter and at the family home on Lake Winnisquam in New Hampshire.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 12 NOON to 2:00 p.m. at Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin Street, Ansonia, CT. Remarks will be at 2:00 p.m. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marge's name to the Ansonia Animal Shelter, 1 North Division Street, Ansonia, CT 06401.



