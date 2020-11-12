1/1
Marjorie Welch
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Ellen Welch
Marjorie Ellen Welch, a 67 year old Ansonia resident, died peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital on Friday, November 6, 2020. Marge is survived by her sister, Barbara Wyslick, her nephew William Wyslick (Susan) of Portland, CT, her niece Jennifer Wyslick (Dawn) of New Milford, CT, her great-niece and Goddaughter, Morgan Wyslick, and two great-nephews, Matthew and Tyler Wyslick. She was predeceased by her parents, Burton and Regina (Wilkinson) Welch and her brother-in-law Stanley Wyslick.
Marge was born on August 8, 1953 in Derby, CT. She graduated from Ansonia High School in 1971. Most of her career was spent in the banking industry, starting with the Savings Bank of Ansonia.
Marge's greatest joys in her life were her nephews and nieces. She always treated them as her own and showered them with unconditional love. She loved spending time at her home in Florida with her cousin Lee Schroeter and at the family home on Lake Winnisquam in New Hampshire.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 12 NOON to 2:00 p.m. at Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin Street, Ansonia, CT. Remarks will be at 2:00 p.m. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marge's name to the Ansonia Animal Shelter, 1 North Division Street, Ansonia, CT 06401.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Jenkins-King Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Service
02:00 PM
Jenkins-King Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-King Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkins-King Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved