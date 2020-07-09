Marjorie Wright

Marjorie B. Wright
Marjorie B. Wright age 84, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 6, 2020. Marjorie is survived by her daughter Samone Wright of Trumbull CT. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
