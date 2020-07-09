1/
Marjorie Wright
Marjorie B. Wright
Marjorie B. Wright age 84, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 6, 2020. Marjorie is survived by her daughter Samone Wright of Trumbull CT. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
For more information, visit www.bakerisaacfuneralservices.com

Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
985 Stratford Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
(203) 333-0468
