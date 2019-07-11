Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark A. Evans


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark A. Evans Obituary
Mark A. Evans
Mark A. Evans, age 57, of Derby entered into rest on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Griffin Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 11 years to Carlota (Paguio) Evans. Mark was born in Derby, on August 18, 1961, son of the late Philip W. Evans, Sr. and Valentina (Antonovich) Evans. He worked for the Shelton Board of Education. Mark was very active in the First United Methodist Church of Shelton. He was an avid N.Y. Mets, N.Y. Knicks and New England Patriots fan. He was a proud member of the Boys Scouts Troop 25. Mark also enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and socializing at the parties. He is the brother of Philip W. Evans, Jr. and his wife Sophie, Bruce Evans and his wife Jane and Karen Hoyt and her husband Gary. Mark is also survived by his close friend Ernesto and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Sunday from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. His funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the parlor. His burial will be private. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now