Mark A. Evans

Mark A. Evans, age 57, of Derby entered into rest on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Griffin Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 11 years to Carlota (Paguio) Evans. Mark was born in Derby, on August 18, 1961, son of the late Philip W. Evans, Sr. and Valentina (Antonovich) Evans. He worked for the Shelton Board of Education. Mark was very active in the First United Methodist Church of Shelton. He was an avid N.Y. Mets, N.Y. Knicks and New England Patriots fan. He was a proud member of the Boys Scouts Troop 25. Mark also enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and socializing at the parties. He is the brother of Philip W. Evans, Jr. and his wife Sophie, Bruce Evans and his wife Jane and Karen Hoyt and her husband Gary. Mark is also survived by his close friend Ernesto and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Sunday from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. His funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the parlor. His burial will be private. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 12, 2019