Mark A. Goncalves

Mark Albert Goncalves, age 70, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Mark was born in Bridgeport, CT on March 23, 1950 to the late Norberto and Emily (Ramos) Goncalves and was the oldest of three children. He grew up in Bridgeport and graduated from Central High School in 1968. His sense of duty then compelled him to enlist in the U.S. Army during the time of the Vietnam conflict.

Always very artistic, headstrong and independent, Mark was self-employed most of his life as a General Contractor, building and renovating private homes and businesses. A Milford resident for 15+ years, in 1996 he and his family relocated to Seattle, WA where he lived and worked for about 20 years. He recently moved back to CT, living in Black Rock and lastly in Trumbull at St. Joseph's Manor.

A son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend and boss, Mark was not defined by any one descriptive. He was a force to be reckoned with to all who knew him. He is survived by his loving daughters Jenna Capozziello, her husband Jan and their children, Olivia, Jonathan and Chloe of Stratford, CT; and Shelby Zebroski, her husband John and their children, Emily, Clorinda, John and Chris of Stamford, CT; his former spouse; Maria Goncalves of Seattle, WA; his sisters Paula Goncalves of Milford, CT; and Lisa Goncalves of Culver City, CA; as well as cousins in CT, NY and Florida.

Mark will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by those who loved him. May he rest in peace.



