Mark Alan Memoli
Mark Alan Memoli, age 62, of Trumbull, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 9, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on January 22, 1957, he was the son of Lucille DeMarco Memoli and the late Angelo C. Memoli, of Trumbull. During his earlier years Mark worked with his father Angelo, initially collecting rents and doing repair jobs for the Real Estate properties. Later he worked as a journeyman and painter. In the late 1980's he owned and operated Mark's Car Care Center, a full-service gas station and engine steam cleaning business which he purchased from the late Anthony Fiorito, of Bridgeport. As a youth Mark loved motorcycles and classic cars, and held middleweight wrestling titles for several years in high school. In his later years he loved spending time outdoors in nature and with his family. In addition to his devoted mother Lucille, survivors include four loving siblings, Paul Memoli and David Memoli both of Bridgeport, John Memoli of Alpharetta, Georgia and Mary Memoli Gilbertson and her fiancé Robert Ambrose Jr, of Trumbull, nephews and nieces, Jonathan, Abbey, Julia, Josh and Justin and his cherished great-nephew, Little John Angelo; he also leaves, his uncle, Anthony J. Memoli and his wife Janet of Stratford and aunt Lucille DeMarco of Shelton, as well as several cousins and friends. Relatives and friends can greet the family at a memorial gathering celebrating Mark's life on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. A prayer service will take place at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home. *The family asks those attending the funeral service to wear an article of red, in support of Mark. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to Highwatch Recovery, 62 Carter Road, Kent, CT 06757. www.Highwatchrecovery.org. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 21, 2019