Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Mark Batterson


1960 - 2020
Mark David Batterson
Mark David Batterson, 69, of Milford, passed away on April 13, 2020. He was born in Milford, CT on May 21, 1960 to Herb Batterson and Marilyn Teeden. Mark proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He was a lifelong member of VFW 7788 and American Legion 196. Mark worked at Sikorsky as a Tool Crib Manager for many years. He was predeceased by his sister, Linda Batterson. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 16, 2020
