Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Belinkie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Belinkie


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Belinkie Obituary
Mark David Belinkie
Mark David Belinkie, age 46, of Milford, beloved husband of Gina Gaglione Belinkie passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on November 28, 1972, he was a son of the late Joseph and Dollette Boreiko Belinkie. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Quinnipiac University before joining the police force for the City of Bridgeport, where he obtained the rank of sergeant, serving the city for 19 years. Mark was an avid New York Jets and New York Mets fan, was a very giving man and was the kindest of friends, always smiling and laughing. He was the perfect husband and loved his family very much. His greatest enjoyment was the time he spent with his wife, daughters and step children. He was a beautiful man with a beautiful soul who will be missed beyond measure. In addition to his beloved wife, Gina, he is survived by his two daughters, Ellie and Molly Belinkie, his step children Michael Cavoto and his fiancée Maeva Halftermeyer, Erin Cavoto and Alissa Farrington, his brothers, Timothy Cadley and his wife Deborah, Stephen Cadley and his wife Susan, his mother and father-in-law, Linda and Sonny Gaglione and brother-in-law, Brad Gaglione and his wife Jill, nieces and nephew, Stephanie and Jennifer Cadley, Joseph Belinkie as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Friends can greet the family on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. At 6:30 p.m. the family will share some words of remembrance. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an education fund to assist Mark's daughters. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now