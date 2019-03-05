Mark David Belinkie

Mark David Belinkie, age 46, of Milford, beloved husband of Gina Gaglione Belinkie passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on November 28, 1972, he was a son of the late Joseph and Dollette Boreiko Belinkie. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Quinnipiac University before joining the police force for the City of Bridgeport, where he obtained the rank of sergeant, serving the city for 19 years. Mark was an avid New York Jets and New York Mets fan, was a very giving man and was the kindest of friends, always smiling and laughing. He was the perfect husband and loved his family very much. His greatest enjoyment was the time he spent with his wife, daughters and step children. He was a beautiful man with a beautiful soul who will be missed beyond measure. In addition to his beloved wife, Gina, he is survived by his two daughters, Ellie and Molly Belinkie, his step children Michael Cavoto and his fiancée Maeva Halftermeyer, Erin Cavoto and Alissa Farrington, his brothers, Timothy Cadley and his wife Deborah, Stephen Cadley and his wife Susan, his mother and father-in-law, Linda and Sonny Gaglione and brother-in-law, Brad Gaglione and his wife Jill, nieces and nephew, Stephanie and Jennifer Cadley, Joseph Belinkie as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Friends can greet the family on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. At 6:30 p.m. the family will share some words of remembrance. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an education fund to assist Mark's daughters.