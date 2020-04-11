|
Mark J. Fallo
Family and friends are heartbroken by the passing of Mark J. Fallo on the morning of Friday, April 10, 2020, of complications from COVID-19.
Born January 10, 1963, in Norwalk, Mark was the much doted-upon and often harassed little brother of Kathy, Chuck, and Pat. He attended Norwalk schools, graduating Norwalk High School in the class of 1981. He later attended Norwalk Community College, the University of Bridgeport, and Western Governors University. He was a past employee of Stew Leonard's, Pathmark Liquors, the US Postal Service, and most recently the Wine Basket in East Norwalk, where he was beloved by customers for his characteristic wit and good nature. He loved being with people and rarely met a stranger who didn't become a friend, and his kindness and generosity knew no bounds.
Mark was a long-suffering fan of the New York Mets and much happier fan of the New England Patriots, and we're pretty sure Tom Brady left the Pats in no small part because Mark wouldn't be around to cheer for them anymore. He was the proud owner of a ridiculously large baseball card collection. A talented musician, he played the accordion before Weird Al made it cool, studied piano for many years, and rocked a mean air guitar. He was a huge fan of Kansas and the Doobie Brothers and loved seeing them in concert with his sister at every opportunity.
Mark was a loving husband and a great dad. The two very best days of his life were when he married his wife, May, and when his daughter, Maekaella, was born. He was an incredible Mr. Mom and was never happier than when he was attending school trips and other activities with Maekaella. He was also very active with her Girl Scout troop.
Along with his wife and daughter, Mark is survived by his mother, Julia Fallo O'Hara; sister Kathy (Jon) Hall; brothers Chuck (Karen) and Pat (Johanna); stepsiblings Mary (Don), Raymond, Eddie (Elissa), and Tommy (Sue) O'Hara and Ann (Fred) Salvino; nieces Meghann (George) French, Caitlin (Tygar) Hall, Kimberly (David) Viesto, Kristen Fallo; nephews Jamie Hall and Russell (Bryanna) Fallo; great-nieces Julia French and Audrey Viesto and great-nephews Asher French and Grayson Viesto; and several cousins. He also leaves behind multitudes of friends who we hope will raise a glass and smile as they remember him.
He was undoubtedly met at the Pearly Gates by his father, Russell J. Fallo; his stepfather, Raymond O'Hara; his grandparents; and his cousins Cliff Hughes, Kenney Mitchell, Shawn Mitchell, and Kris Arnold.
Mark's family asks that friends who wish to honor his memory consider a donation to Save the Children (https://www.savethechildren.org), the International OCD Foundation (https://iocdf.org), or the American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org). We hope his friends will join us in a celebration of his life, which will be held at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 17, 2020