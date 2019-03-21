Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Huntington Congregational Church
19 Church Street
Shelton, CT
Mark Redford Obituary
Mark Steven Redford
Jan 27, 1971 - Feb 10, 2019
Mark Steven Redford, 48, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. Mark was raised in Fairfield, he later moved to Milford where he met and married his wife Rose.
He was preceded in death by his mother Linda Redford. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Rose Deicicchi Redford: father and mother by love, Aubrey and Robin Larkin Redford: much loved brother, David and Missy Redford. In laws: Gino and Marcella Deicicchi: nephew, Davey Redford and nieces, Amanda and Nicole Redford.
A memorial service will be held Saturday March 23rd at 11:00 at the Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church Street, in Shelton.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 21, 2019
