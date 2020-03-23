|
|
Mark Usdavin
Mark Usdavin, 68, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes in late February at his home in Woodbridge, CT. Mark attended Bunnell High School and Southern Connecticut State College, where he earned a master's degree. Mark taught Science at Wooster Middle School in Stratford, CT for 32 years, including biology, physics and chemistry. Mark regarded teaching as a privilege and a great act of optimism. Over the years many of his students became his treasured friends. Mark was an avid gardener who thoroughly enjoyed "nice days!" Mark loved to swim and workout at the Woodbridge Rec pool and gym. Always a reader, his most recent favorite book was Sapiens. He received insight and wisdom from Bernie Siegel and liked Stephen Spielberg movies. Mark relished hosting friends and family at his house, especially for picnic BBQs. Mark's life began on New Year's Day, 1952. He was the youngest son of Martha Usdavin and John Usdavin of Stratford, who predeceased him. He is survived by his sister Anne Usdavin Fenton Yablonski of Brooktondale, NY and John Usdavin, Jr. of Stratford, CT. Mark was a very special Uncle to Jack Usdavin (Stratford); Ric Fenton (San Francisco); Joshua Usdavin (Fairfield, CT); James Usdavin (Derby, CT); Dr. Jeremy Fenton (NYC); Sara Fenton (Portland, OR); Joanne and Julie Usdavin; and John Yablonski (Syracuse, NY) Mark had many cousins whose friendship he valued, including Diane Kennedy of Dallas,TX; Eric Ackerman of Seattle WA; Joan Tanalski; David Demnicki Benton, PA and more... He also cherished his Aunt Anne of Wilkes Barre, PA and missed his deceased Aunt Wanda and cousin Arelene Tanalski. Mark's family will host a celebration of his life as soon as it is once again safe to have large gatherings. Please email your contact information to [email protected] if you would like to attend the celebration. Donations in Mark's memory can be made to the The Woodbridge Park Association woodbridge.givingshared.com/give or to The support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ The Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2020