|
|
Mark Whitacre
Mark Whitacre, age 88, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Lillian (Meder) Whitacre, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in the Milford Healthcare Center. Mr. Whitacre was born May 1, 1931, in Huntington, Indiana, son of the late Ross and Frieda (Nolan) Whitacre and had been a longtime area resident. Mark was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict and a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars and American Legion. He was a retired flight mechanic for Sikorsky Aircraft with 37 years of service and a very active member and former Vice President of the National Helicopter Museum in Stratford. He was also a former member of the Stratford School Building Needs Committee and candidate of the Stratford Zoning Board of Appeals in 1997. Survivors include his three children: Mary Catherine Ryan and her husband Timothy of Stratford, TSgt Kevin Whitacre (USAF) (RET) of Newburgh Indiana and Michael Whitacre and his companion Tracy Dechello of Stratford; three grandchildren, Kelley Ryan of Stratford, Jennifer Whitacre of Denver, Colorado and Shannon Whitacre of Newburgh, Indiana who is expecting the first great-grandchild. All services and burial were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's name may be made to the National Helicopter Museum, 2480 Main St., Stratford, CT 06614.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 28, 2020