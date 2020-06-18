Mark Wittkofske
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark A. Wittkofske, Jr.
Mark A. Wittkofske, Jr., age 28 of Milford, died suddenly on June 15, 2020. Mark was born in New Haven on June 24, 1991 to the late Tina Valentine. Mark was a painter for Bruce Nichols and Mark Messina painting and was also an independent contractor. Mark loved fishing and boating with his grandfather and always enjoyed a good party. Survivors include his devoted grandparents, Thomas and Sandy Valentine of Milford; brother and sister, Tyler and Alicia Wittkofske both of Ohio; niece, Lainey and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved