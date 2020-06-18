Mark Wittkofske

Mark A. Wittkofske, Jr.
Mark A. Wittkofske, Jr., age 28 of Milford, died suddenly on June 15, 2020. Mark was born in New Haven on June 24, 1991 to the late Tina Valentine. Mark was a painter for Bruce Nichols and Mark Messina painting and was also an independent contractor. Mark loved fishing and boating with his grandfather and always enjoyed a good party. Survivors include his devoted grandparents, Thomas and Sandy Valentine of Milford; brother and sister, Tyler and Alicia Wittkofske both of Ohio; niece, Lainey and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 18, 2020.