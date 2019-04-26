|
Marleen Austin
July 9, 1949 - April 24, 2019Marleen (Sargent) Austin, 69, of Southport, CT, wife of the late Edward James Austin, passed away early Wednesday morning with her family by her side. Mrs. Austin was born July 9, 1949 in Norwalk, CT, daughter of Joseph Sargent and the late Teresa (Cacchio) Sargent, and has been a resident of Southport for the past fourty-four years. She is a Staples High School graduate and attended Butler Business School. Prior to starting a family, she worked different secretarial jobs. A devoted wife and mother, she was predeceased by her husband in 2013, and is survived by two loving daughters, Melanie Austin and Monica Rackliffe; two granddaughters, Piper and Hayley; one sister, Patricia Roberts, five nephews and one niece. The family will receive friends at Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Rd. E., Westport, at 12:00 noon on Monday, April 29. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 PM in Assumption Cemetery, Greens Farms. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2019