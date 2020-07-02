1/1
Marlene Quadarella
1944 - 2020
Marlene S. Quadarella
Santoro
Marlene S. Quadarella Santoro, a 75 year old Shelton resident and wife of Louis Santoro, entered into eternal rest June 26. She was born Dec. 4, 1944 in Derby, daughter of the late Joseph and Edith Bryan Quadarella. She was a graduate of Ansonia High School, Class of '62 and worked as a factory worker for Hershey Metal Co. She was a member and Co-Founder of The Grace Bible Church on 269 Coram Ave. in Shelton. She was predeceased by her brother Angelo Quadarella. In addition to her husband, she leaves her sisters Pat DeGeorge of Shelton and Joyce Amico of Georgia, her brother Ronald Quadarella of West Haven, as well as several nieces and nephews. A Memorial service and celebration of the life of Marlene Santoro will be held at a later date. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, has been privileged with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to her church. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-King Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
