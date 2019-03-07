Marsha O. Duggan

Marsha Oliver Duggan, age 74, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Thomas Duggan passed away on March 4, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Marsha was born in Bridgeport on June 10, 1944 to the late Charles Oliver and Anne (Halica) Oliver Tickey and has been a lifelong area resident. She was retired from Sikorsky Aircraft. Marsha was an avid golfer and bowler and enjoyed oil painting. Marsha also enjoyed her daily scratch off tickets and an occasional trip to Mohegan Sun. Survivors include her devoted niece and nephews, Kathleen Vazquez and her husband William of Stratford, Patrick Coughlin and his wife Theresa of Stratford, Michael Coughlin and James Coughlin both of Milford, her step-children, Kathy Sowka and her husband William, Thomas Duggan, and James Duggan and his wife Lisa, grandchildren, Reilly, Roosevelt, Jake and Tighe, grandnieces and nephews, Nicholas, Anthony, Owen, Tyler, Shelby, James and great grandniece Catalina. In addition to her husband and parents, Marsha was predeceased by her sister, Carol Coughlin and her husband James, and stepfather, Walter Tickey. Friends may visit with Marsha's family on Friday, March 8th from 4-6 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford. There will be a prayer service at 5:45 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Marsha to the , 825 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com