Marshall Simon
Marshall Carl Simon, age 79 of Fairfield, Connecticut, passed away on August 4th, 2020 at the Jewish Senior Services Home in Bridgeport, CT. Marshall was born in Albany, NY, a son of the late Harry and Mae Simon.
Marshall had a well-educated and deep intellect, with a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Rochester, an M.B.A. from the Sloan School at MIT, and a dedication to lifelong learning. He worked for decades in the pharmaceutical industry, culminating in a successful career as a marketing consultant. He was a talented musician who mastered multiple instruments. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to bike the world, backpack, and climb to the summits of mountains. He traveled widely and impressed many of those he met with his good nature, wit, and intelligence.
Throughout his life, Marshall put considerable time and energy into the service of others. He served as a Boy Scout Troop Leader, on the Board of Directors of the Bridgeport YMCA, and as the Treasurer of the Probus Club of Bridgeport. He was active and held leadership positions in multiple synagogues.
Marshall is survived by his partner Janet Jurow of Fairfield, CT; his devoted children Jennifer Simon and her husband Robert Kiihne of Concord, MA, Eric Simon and his wife Amanda Marsh of Deering, NH, Phil Simon and his wife Angel Simon of Warwick, MA; his adored grandchildren Zachary, Jared, Reed, Forest, Sam, Sara, and Mary; his brother Franklin of Rensselaer, NY; and an extensive network of hundreds of relatives (known collectively as The Cousins Club).
Services will be held privately. Shiva will be observed at Marshall's home in Fairfield, CT. A memorial service will be held at a later date when circumstances allow large gatherings. His family thanks you for your sympathy and would like to encourage anyone to share memories or stories of Marshall with us.



Published in Connecticut Post & Fairfield Citizen on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
