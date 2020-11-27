Martha King Loew

May 1, 1937 - Nov. 19, 2020

Martha King Loew, singer and voice teacher, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on November 19, 2020 in Cromwell, CT. She was 83.

Martha received her BA in music from Florida State University. She moved to New York and married Joseph Loew in 1960. Shortly thereafter, she was invited to study with legendary opera singer, Rosa Ponselle, and to perform with the Baltimore Opera Company. She performed in Amahl and the Night Visitors which was nationally televised from 1963-1966.

Martha paused her career to raise her children, Rebecca and Joshua. She and Mr. Loew divorced in 1979 after which she was encouraged to pursue a vocal career again. She was a soloist with numerous orchestras and choral groups in the New York metro area and, for 30 years, had a voice studio in Fairfield County, CT. She was a lifelong learner whose loving spirit touched many, including her 5 grandchildren.



