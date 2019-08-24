|
Martha Ochman
Martha Ochman, age 93 of Trumbull, beloved wife of 67 years of the late Henry Ochman, died peacefully on August 13, 2019. Martha was a ray of sunshine to her family and close friends. She was fondly known for her fun-loving personality, positive and caring attitude. She always radiated kindness and warmth, and took great personal interest in each person who crossed her path. Her crown and glory was her signature "Martha-doo", designed by one of her best friends, Elena.
She was predeceased by her husband, Henry and her sister, Felicia (Babe) Craig, and is survived by her sister, Jean Lydiard.
Martha will be greatly missed by her children; Geoffrey, Jamie and his wife, Jane, Randy, Marybeth Hergott, and her loving grandchildren, Hayley and Daniel Hergott and Rob Ochman.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a person or family in need, or do something nice for someone, pay it forward.
A memorial service will be held at The Parish of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull on Tuesday, August 27th at 10 a.m.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 25, 2019