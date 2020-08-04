Martha Pittman Tavares
To every follower of the Lord there comes a time when the voice of God will say, "Welcome Home." On August 1, 2020, Martha Pittman Tavares was welcomed home by our Heavenly Father to join Him and her ancestors. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia on December 3, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Rebecca Pittman. Martha was educated in the Roanoke Virginia public schools, graduating from Lucy Addison High School. She attended Knoxville College, Knoxville, Tennessee, transferring to and graduating from the University of Bridgeport, Bridgeport, CT. Martha taught in the Bridgeport Public Schools, leaving after three years to start a family. After raising her two children, she returned to the work force, working at Pitney Bowes until her retirement in January 2000.
Martha was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed socializing and entertaining family and friends, especially during the holiday seasons of Thanksgiving and Christmas. In addition, over the years, she was active in several civic organizations. But by far, her favorite organizations were Jack and Jill of America, Incorporate and The Links, Incorporated. She served as president of the Bridgeport Chapter of Jack & Jill from 1981-1984. She was one of the organizers of the Milford, CT Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. During the more than 30 years of membership in the Links, she has served as president, vice-president, and chairperson of several of the program facets.
Martha lived life passionately as a good wife, loving mother, grandmother and as a committed friend. She leaves to cherish in her memory, her husband, Kenneth, a daughter, Lisa Tavares Bodiford (Christopher) of Bowie, MD and a son Stephen (Bridgit) of New Hartford, CT. Three grandsons, Justin and Brandon Tavares, Carter Bodiford, and a granddaughter Mackenzie Bodiford. She also leaves two sisters, Shirley Charles of Baltimore, MD and Carolyn Mency (Romie) of Richmond Hills, GA; a brother, Warren Woods (Geneva) of Roanoke, VA, a sister-in-law Madalyn Tavares of Apache Junction, AZ and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her sister Fannie (Flossie) Spriggs, and her brother, Joseph Woods.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Ave., Milford, CT. Masks and social distancing will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, #200, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701 or online at www.diabetes.org
. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.