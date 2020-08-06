1/1
Martha Zamfino
Martha M. Zamfino
Martha M. Zamfino, 80, died peacefully on August 6, 2020. She was born in Fort Kent Maine on June 28, 1940 to the late Alsime & Marie Raymond and was the youngest of 15 children. She was a devoted wife to the late Frank Zamfino and dedicated her life to raising 7 of their children. Survivors include: Frankie & Donna, Billy, Joey, Jeffrey, and Christine & her fiancé Paul. Martha was predeceased by her son Dana and Frank's son Edward. She was a loving grandmother to 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was adored by several nieces and nephews in Maine and Connecticut and several good friends. Martha is resting in eternal peace and will be buried between Dad and Dana as she always wanted. C'est la vie.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Monday, August 10th at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Ann Church, Milford. Interment will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation, P.O. Box 1337, Midlothian, TX 76065. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
