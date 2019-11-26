|
|
Martin Sikorski
Martin (Marty) Sikorski, age 80 of Bridgeport, beloved husband of 50 years to Dolores Sissick Sikorski died peacefully at Ludlowe HCC with his family by his side. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late John and Anna Horvath Sikorski. A Lifelong Bridgeport resident, he retired from Allied Signal after 32 years of service. A veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, he faithfully served in the Army. After his retirement, Martin worked as a deli clerk for the Big Y Supermarket in Monroe for 15 years. He was a friendly and outgoing person who loved visiting family and friends and walking in the mall. A special thanks to the staff on the 5th Floor of Bridgeport Health Care who took care of Martin for 3 ½ years and the staff at Ludlowe on the 3rd Floor, especially Yvette, Michelle and Torey.
Survivors in addition to his wife are his children David and wife Katie Sikorski of Wayne, NJ, April Hedlund and Martine Sikorski both of Bridgeport. His brother Joseph Sikorski and sister, Helen Magri of Shelton, two grandchildren, Hannah and Riley Sikorski, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, John, Bill and Charlie Sikorski and his sister Anne Marie Hayden.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport, followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull with full military honors. Calling hours will take place on Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to order flowers visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 27, 2019