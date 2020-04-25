|
Martin Vasas
Martin M. Vasas Sr., age 85, of Fairfield, husband of the late Dolores Rosenthal Vasas, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born and raised in Bridgeport, son of the late Michael and Helen Balogh Vasas, he had been a Fairfield Town resident for most of his life. He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He worked as an engineer and designer for Bridgeport Metal Goods, Bridgeport Brass, and Hunter Douglas, and held over 40 patents. He always enjoyed tinkering with a wide variety of different things. Martin was an avid fisherman and hunter, and most enjoyed being outdoors with his son. Mr. Vasas was a member of the Woodbury/Southbury Rod and Gun Club for 55 years and also served on the board of directors for Trout Unlimited - Nutmeg Chapter. He is survived by his son, Martin M. Vasas Jr., and his wife Lisa of Milford, grandchildren Charles and Julia Vasas, several cousins as well as his caregivers and friends Edward and Dwayne. Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020