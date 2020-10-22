1/1
Martino Diane
Diane Martino
Diane Martino, of Ansonia, CT passed away suddenly at Yale New Haven Hospital on October 19, 2020. Diane was born in Derby, CT, the fourth child of Doris and the late Alfred Martino. She is survived by her beloved husband, David Scaife. Diane and David met after high school and were fortunate to enjoy 35+ years of love and companionship. In addition to her husband, Diane is survived by her two loving sisters, Linda Koreiwo (David) of Derby, CT, Laura Patterson of CA, and her brother Paul Martino. She also leaves behind her stepdaughter Deanna Scaife, and her three nieces, Jamie Koreiwo, Lindsay Henderson, and Brittney Patterson.
Diane graduated from Derby High School and soon after began her career in banking and payroll. She then went on to become a successful HR Manager at a hedge fund corporation in Greenwich, CT. Diane was extremely dedicated to helping animals in need both locally and globally, even traveling to Thailand to rescue stray dogs. She contributed to a variety of charities, exhibiting her generous nature. Diane was a die-hard rock and roll fan and music was an influential part of her life. She enjoyed traveling the world, having visited 5 of the 7 continents. She also loved indulging in spa days, and spoiling her loved ones. Diane will be remembered for her fun-loving personality and free spirit, and will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to ASPCA, SOI Dog Foundation, or USA for UNHCR. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects (walk through) at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will be private. Please follow CDC recommended social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-King Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
