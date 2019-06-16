Marvin Dentz

Marvin Dentz, age 89, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019, at his home. He was the beloved husband of Arlene Dentz for 57 years, devoted father of Lisa Dentz Robbins (Evan), Jonathan Dentz (Kelly) and Joshua Dentz and adored grandfather of Arianna Robbins, Maya Robbins, Alyson Dentz, Jake Mansdorf and Zachary Dentz.

Predeceased by his parents, Sam and Mary Dentz, Marvin is survived by his siblings Arthur Dentz (Natalie), Irving Dentz, Florence Berger, and Sol Dentz (Layne) and numerous nieces and nephews. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Marvin grew up in the Bronx where he graduated Evander Childs High School. Marvin proudly served in the US Marines during the Korean War.

After marrying his cherished wife Arlene, he moved to Fairfield in 1962. They resided in various locations but settled on Cedarwoods Lane. Marvin and Arlene enjoyed spending the winter months at their home in Boynton Beach, Florida. A hardworking entrepreneur, Marvin established a successful vending machine business. He was an active member of Congregation Ahavath Achim in Fairfield for over 50 years. In addition his family, Marvin loved spending his days on the Long Island Sound boating and fishing.

Services will be held TODAY, Monday, June 17, 2019, at 12:00 P.M. at Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT. The burial will follow at Sharon Gardens Cemetery, 273 Lakeview Avenue, Valhalla, NY. Shiva will be held at the home of Arlene Dentz on Montauk Street on Monday-Thursday from 7:00-9:00 P.M. On Friday, hours of visitation will be from 1:00-5:00. Memorial contributions can be made in Marvin's memory to Jewish National Fund or to the . The family is deeply grateful to Marvin's caregiver, Mrs. Gladys Adams, for her constant love, care and support.