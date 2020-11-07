Marvin E. Clark
Marvin Clark, 79, departed this life on November 4, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Clark.
Marvin was born in Bridgeport, on September 3, 1941 to the late Marvin and Mary (Bohnecz) Clark.
He was a veteran of the US Army and later served in the National Guard. Prior to retirement, he drove limousines with Rudy's Limousine in Greenwich. In his free time he enjoyed gardening, working on jigsaw puzzles and following baseball from the little league to the Boston Red Sox.
In addition to his wife, Marvin will be cherished in the memories of: Cynthia Cascone and her husband John, Jr.; and son Michael Cervone, Jr. and his wife Michele; his grandchildren: Brian, Jennifer and Daniel; and great-grandchildren: Ainslee, Jake, Ryan, and Carly; and his brother Richard.
The family will receive visitors on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Carpino Funeral Home, 750 Main St. South, Southbury. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM followed by burial with military honors at Mountain Grove Cemetery, Easton. The Carpino Funeral Home of Southbury has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com
.