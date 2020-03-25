|
|
Marvin Gelfand
Marvin Bernard Gelfand, age 86 of Easton, CT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bridgeport Hospital. Marvin was born in Bridgeport, a son of the late Nathan and Anna Gelfand. Marvin was a long-standing member of the Fairfield/Bridgeport business community where he built his professional career as a Certified Public Accountant. He graduated from Central High School and The University of Bridgeport, where he received the E. Everett Cortwright Scholarship, was President of Sigma Lamda Pi fraternity, and was elected to Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958, and was the Chief of Accounting at Ft. Gordon, GA. He was an original incorporator of Citizen National bank, serving as Director and Chairman of the Loan Committee. He served as Easton Police Commissioner for 15 years and Treasurer of the Easton Democratic Town Committee. He also served as Treasurer for the CT State Association of Police Commissioners and on various local boards and committees including the Easton Tax Relief for the Elderly Committee, the Easton Employee Pensions and Benefits Commission, the Easton Committee on Aging, and the Easton Animal Shelter Committee. In 2009, Marvin was recognized for his distinguished record of public service to the Town of Easton as a recipient of the John & Phyllis Neary Award.
Marvin touched the lives of many people. He will always be remembered for his goofy sense of humor, his passion for music and the arts, his generosity, his love of dogs and his steadfast love for his family. Marvin is survived by his beloved wife Joann Gelfand, his devoted daughters Amy Golding and her husband Joel of West Haven, CT, and Lisa Gelfand and her partner Brenda Coats of Waterbury, CT, his adored grandchildren, Carly Palmieri and Emily Golding, and all his cherished nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his dear siblings Cyril (Cy) Gelfand and Edith Gelfand. A private graveside service will take place on Friday, March 27, 2020, at B'nai Israel Cemetery in Fairfield, CT. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services. For more information, to share an online condolence, or join a remote attendance service, please visit: www.greensfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 26, 2020