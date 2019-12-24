|
|
Marvin Zaretsky
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Marvin Zaretsky. Marvin was in medical rehabilitation from a recent fall near his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He passed in his sleep on December 20 from congestive heart failure.
Born in New Haven and a longtime resident of Stratford, Marvin was a Navy veteran who entered service at the end of World War II and fought in the Korean War. Marvin was father to Eric and Steven, father-in-law to Karen, grandfather to Anya, and uncle to numerous nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces, great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces with whom he loved spending time. In his later years, Marvin (who was legally blind) became a voracious reader of talking books and loved watching movies. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Tobi (Thelma Taubman) Zaretsky on October 30, 2013. His funeral is set for Thursday, December 26th, Workman's Circle Cemetery at 1 p.m., 250 Reid Street, Fairfield. CT.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 25, 2019