Mary A. Falcone, age 93, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Salvatore A. Falcone, entered eternal rest on December 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Nicola and Jennie (Francione) Fiorillo and born on March 10, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY. Mrs. Falcone worked as a cashier at the former M & M Farms in Milford for over 10 years before her retirement. She loved playing bingo at Foxwoods and around the area and enjoyed playing cards with her brother-in-law, George and her best friend, Anna. Mrs. Falcone is survived by her devoted children, Patricia Stallone (Jim) of Milford and Michael S. Falcone (Josephine) of Massapequa, NY and five loving grandchildren, Nicholas Stallone, Lisa Kurbikoff (Karl), Peter, Joseph and Angelo Piscitelli and two great-grandchildren, Alexander and Marisa Kurbikoff. She also leaves her brother James Fiorillo(Kay) of PA and several nieces and nephews. Her daughter, Mary Piscitelli, brother, David Fiorillo and sister, Anna Lewis predeceased her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21st at 9:00 a.m. (DIRECTLY) at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf Street, Milford. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Milford. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. Donations may be made in her memory to . To share a memory, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 19, 2019
