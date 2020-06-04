Mary Agnes Brooks
Mary Agnes Brooks, 76, of Milford, beloved wife of 55 years to Thomas Brooks, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020. Born on July 26, 1943 in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Mary and Edward Penders, Sr.
Mary was a graduate of Milford High School. She lived most of her life in the Point Beach area in Milford. Family was everything to Mary; she cherished weekly Saturday night family dinners and holidays that brought everyone together.
Along with her loving husband, Mary Agnes is survived by her adoring children, Michele (Manu) Chandra and Beth Ferris; cherished grandchildren, Alex and Kira Chandra and Marc Ferris, Jr; siblings, Betty Ann (William) Berry, Edward Penders, Jr., and Adrienne Penders; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Marc Ferris, Sr.
Services will be held at a later date. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 4, 2020.