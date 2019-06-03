Mary Alice Blees

Mary Alice Blees, age 97, passed away peacefully at The Carolton in Fairfield, CT on Friday, May 31, 2019. Born and raised in Williamsport, Indiana, Mary was one of 13 children of the late George and Blanche Dee. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 years, Karl H. Blees. They were longtime residents of New Canaan and Norwalk, where they raised their family. Mary was dedicated to her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends throughout her entire life. She leaves behind her two sons, Karl Dee Blees and his wife Lisa of North Haven, and George Robert Blees and his wife Eileen of Fairfield. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Kristine Chapman and her husband Jason, Amanda Jez and her husband, Michael, Olivia Blees, and Brendan Cleary Dee Blees and her four great-grandchildren Tyler William and Sydney Rose Chapman and Emma Ryan and Jack Thomas Jez. She was predeceased by her eldest son, Joseph James Blees and her infant grandson, Corrigan Lannon Blees. Mary was an avid gardener and seamstress and was known for her kindness and generosity. Her family was the center of her universe and she will always be remembered for her down to earth, sweet, and accepting disposition.

Friends may greet the family at the Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, New Canaan, CT, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St Aloysius Parish, 21 Cherry Street, New Canaan, CT. Burial will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery, 81 Riverside Avenue, Norwalk, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wakeman Boys and Girls Club, 268 Post Road, 2nd Floor, Fairfield, CT 06824.